Sweat Tent 200°F portable outdoor sauna

Sweat Tent is a unique sauna designed to be quick to assemble and provide a relaxing environment of up to 200°F. Capable of being transported to almost any location the Sweat Tent portable outdoor sauna can be assembled in just three minutes and features is own log burning stove and a complete system that weighs less than 60lbs. Once assembled the sauna will be ready to use in approximately 30 minutes and is both waterproof and insulated and constructed from Oxford 210 D Nylon.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1099 or £900 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Ready to start your sauna routine & take control of your health? At SweatTent, we’re on a mission to bring the luxury and health benefits of daily sauna use to your backyard and beyond. Over the last year, we’ve developed a traditional, wood-burning sauna unlike any the world has ever seen before. Whether you’re a long time sauna lover, or want to build a new sauna wellness routine, SweatTent will get you there. “

If the Sweat Tent campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Sweat Tent portable outdoor sauna project review the promotional video below.

“Designed to go with you anywhere, SweatTent packs small and fits in your trunk. With just 3 minutes from unzip to fire lit, our special “QuickPop” design allows you to set up alone or with a partner. Weighing in at less than 60 lbs, we’ve built the lightest traditional group sauna ever. SweatTent outpaces cheap infrared and steam saunas. That’s the power of traditional sauna wood-fired heat. Our specially designed stainless steel stove produces the highest heat output possible (200°F+) in the shortest amount of time (<30 minutes). ”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable outdoor sauna, jump over to the official Sweat Tent crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





