JBL Endurance Peak 3 waterproof true wireless headphones

JBL has introduced their new Endurance Peak 3 true wireless headphones this week, confirming that the new audio hardware will be available to purchase next month from February 19, 2023 onwards in both black and white finishes for $99.95. The Endurance Peak 3 earbuds feature IP68 water and dust proof rating allowing them to be used in both fresh and saltwater for up to 30 minutes of active use.

“Leading in durability, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 offers 50 hours (10 h + 40 h) of total battery life on one charge. Additionally, with JBL’s PowerHook design with TwistLock technology for a secure, comfortable fit and Ambient Aware with TalkThru, users won’t need (or want!) to take these earbuds out. The Ambient Aware enables fitness enthusiasts to be immersed in their music, while hearing sounds around them. With TalkThru, sound is lowered and speech is amplified with a touch of an earbud, making it easy to chat.”

Waterproof wireless headphones

JBL Pure Bass Sound: 10 mm dynamic driver delivers bold sound tuned for sport with rich bass

50 hours of total playtime: 10 hours in the earbuds + 40 hours in the case; plus, with speed charge, gain one hour on a 10-minute charge

IP68 rugged wave-, water- and dustproof

Ambient Aware and Talk Thru: Stay alert or have a quick chat without taking off the headphones

Four microphones for crisp, clear calls: Manage your perfect calls powered by dual beamforming microphones on each earbud

PowerHook design with TwistLock technology for a fit that will never fall out

JBL Headphones app compatible: Personalize your listening experience

“JBL brings innovation and superior audio to all of its products and the latest in the Endurance series is no different,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “We’re constantly looking to bring our consumers longevity and comfort and the JBL Endurance Peak 3 is just that – perfect for any activity.”

Source : JBL





