SinHanker battery powered portable lighting

Campers, outdoor explorers and those of you that just need a portable lighting source might be interested in a new compact solution created by the team at SinHanker. Featuring three modes of lighting, a magnetic tripod and telescopic light pole design the SinHanker is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird contribution levels are now available for the unusual project from roughly $75 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of dragging heavy pieces of lighting equipment in your adventure? Refused to experience fear and helplessness in the darkness? Need to find a tree or someone to hold the light for you when you fish or do other field work? We got used to limited freedom and hitting the paved road just like everyone else did. Deep inside, we yearn to get rid of the natural limitations, walk deeper into the forest, climb higher mountains, and explore the unprecedented new world.”

Portable lighting

“SinHanker’s innovative fully fold and patented telescopic tripod design gives you the perfect light effects quickly and easily! For explorers like mountain lovers, SinHanker can be your pocket-sized pathfinder. The cylindrical shape is designed specifically to fit into your backpack’s side pocket, making it easy to carry. With fully unfolded by its adjustable pole, you’ll unleash a much larger area invisible to the eye.”

With the assumption that the SinHanker crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the SinHanker portable lighting project evaluate the promotional video below.

“For night fishers or night swimmers, SinHanker can got you covered. The hands-free light device will let you focus on snagging a catch when night fishing. The IPX5 waterproof case ensures you’re ready for any adventure…even underwater. For campers who love stay with friends and family, SinHanker can give you perfect ambiance. Equipped with a unique ambiance light, you can simply switch between warm and cool lighting, 180° ultra-wide lighting angles allow you to rotate horizontally and flip vertically for preferred lighting effect.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable lighting, jump over to the official SinHanker crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





