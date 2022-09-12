Deals: TREBLAB WX8 True Wireless IPX8 Waterproof Earbuds with Charging Case

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the TREBLAB WX8 True Wireless IPX8 Waterproof Earbuds with Charging Case in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The TREBLAB WX8 True Wireless IPX8 Waterproof Earbuds with Charging Case is available in our deals store for just $34.99.

Experience the next generation of earbuds with TREBLAB WX8 True Wireless IPX8 Waterproof Earbuds. These high-quality wireless waterproof headphones feature touch control and an IPX8 design that allows these earbuds to be protected from dust, rain, and sweat whenever you are on the move. Extended battery life. Enjoy crystal-clear sound for up to 28 hrs

Enjoy crystal-clear sound for up to 28 hrs

Power up your headphones in just 1 hr w/ wireless or USB-C, & store 4 charges in each case

Dash through rain, snow, or sleet with ultra-durable waterproof earbuds

Pair w/ any smart device to skip songs & control volume

Immerse yourself in a world of sound w/ comfortable wireless ear buds built for all-day use

Choose from 3 sizes of silicone tips to create a custom fit that blocks outside noise

Discover a range of frequencies, dynamic sounds, & powerful bass

Uncover the future of wireless Bluetooth 5.1 headphones w/ a multi-functional touch panel & voice assistant

