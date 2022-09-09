Deals: Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker

We have an awesome deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Any way you look at it, Twin Peaks gives you an unparalleled listening experience. Each side features adjustable pivot points with 360 rotation so you can swivel it into the shape that fits your vibe. Connect and control via Bluetooth for four hours of song playtime (or conference calls, if you must), from any angle you want.

Speaker Controls

Previous song, next song

Volumeup, volume down

Play andpause

Answer call, reject call,end call

Change audio source

Audio Source Options

Bluetooth

Aux/3.5mm

Micro SD

Full Product Specifications

Part Number:OT2875-B

UPC:818389016952

Color: Black

Audio Source Options: Bluetooth, 3.5mm, and Micro SD

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Supported Bluetooth Profiles:HFP v1.6, HSP v1.2, A2DP1.3, AVCTP1.4, AVDTP1.3, AVRCP1.5

SupportedBluetooth Modes: Calls and Music

Audio Playtime: 4 Hours

Standby Time: 400 Hours

Charging Time: 2 hours

Product Length: 8.5cm

Product Width: 5.9cm

Product Height: 8.3cm

Product Weight: 200g = 7oz = 0.44lbs

Charging Method: Micro USB

Charging Cable Length: 50cm

Speaker Size: 52mm *2

Speaker Sensitivity: 803dB

Speaker Impedance: 4 OHM

Speaker Max Output Power: 3W *2

Speaker Frequency Range: 160Hz~15KHz

Microphone Type: Condenser Microphone

Microphone Frequency Range: 50~10KHZ

Microphone Sensitivity: -45~-39 dB

Operating Temperature: -20C~60C

Storage Temperature: 0C~25C

Charge Input: 5V/ 500mA

Battery Info: 800mAH Lithium Battery 2.96wh

Product Materials ABS

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech over at our deals store at the link below.

