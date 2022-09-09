Deals: Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker

We have an awesome deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.95.
Any way you look at it, Twin Peaks gives you an unparalleled listening experience. Each side features adjustable pivot points with 360 rotation so you can swivel it into the shape that fits your vibe. Connect and control via Bluetooth for four hours of song playtime (or conference calls, if you must), from any angle you want.
Speaker Controls
- Previous song, next song
- Volumeup, volume down
- Play andpause
- Answer call, reject call,end call
- Change audio source
Audio Source Options
- Bluetooth
- Aux/3.5mm
- Micro SD
Full Product Specifications
- Part Number:OT2875-B
- UPC:818389016952
- Color: Black
- Audio Source Options: Bluetooth, 3.5mm, and Micro SD
- Bluetooth Version: 5.0
- Supported Bluetooth Profiles:HFP v1.6, HSP v1.2, A2DP1.3, AVCTP1.4, AVDTP1.3, AVRCP1.5
- SupportedBluetooth Modes: Calls and Music
- Audio Playtime: 4 Hours
- Standby Time: 400 Hours
- Charging Time: 2 hours
- Product Length: 8.5cm
- Product Width: 5.9cm
- Product Height: 8.3cm
- Product Weight: 200g = 7oz = 0.44lbs
- Charging Method: Micro USB
- Charging Cable Length: 50cm
- Speaker Size: 52mm *2
- Speaker Sensitivity: 803dB
- Speaker Impedance: 4 OHM
- Speaker Max Output Power: 3W *2
- Speaker Frequency Range: 160Hz~15KHz
- Microphone Type: Condenser Microphone
- Microphone Frequency Range: 50~10KHZ
- Microphone Sensitivity: -45~-39 dB
- Operating Temperature: -20C~60C
- Storage Temperature: 0C~25C
- Charge Input: 5V/ 500mA
- Battery Info: 800mAH Lithium Battery 2.96wh
- Product Materials ABS
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech over at our deals store at the link below.