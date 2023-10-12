DriftDesk portable laptop stand and standing desk

DriftDesk is a portable laptop stand and standing desk that is revolutionizing the way remote workers operate. Learn more about the unique features of DriftDesk, its health benefits, and the appreciation for its Kickstarter backers, along with its production readiness and shipping timeline. We will also explore the engineering challenges faced during its design and the use of aluminum in its construction.

The DriftDesk is not just a laptop stand; it’s a portable workstation that can be set up anywhere, be it at home, in the office, or even at a café. This adaptability to various work environments is one of its key selling points. It caters to the needs of the modern-day remote worker who values flexibility and convenience. Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the standout features of the DriftDesk is the inclusion of a keyboard and mouse attachment. This attachment, made from 3D-printed PLA, comes with a non-slip rubber layer to hold the keyboard securely. This ergonomic support is crucial for remote workers who spend long hours in front of their laptops.

Laptop Stand

The design of the DriftDesk is not just about convenience and portability; it also takes into account the health of its users. The product helps to prevent ‘tech neck’ by keeping screens at eye level, thereby reducing strain on the neck and back. Moreover, standing while working can improve blood circulation, energy levels, mental alertness, and productivity. These health benefits make the DriftDesk a valuable addition to any remote worker’s arsenal.

The company behind DriftDesk has shown immense appreciation for its Kickstarter backers. These backers will receive a lifetime 10% discount on all future purchases from the company’s website. This gesture not only rewards early supporters but also fosters a sense of community around the product.

Assuming that the DriftDesk funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the DriftDesk portable laptop stand and standing desk project browse the promotional video below.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of standing desks

Portable standing desk

In terms of production readiness, the company is all set to roll out the DriftDesk. Units of the product have already been produced, and shipping is expected to begin approximately one month after the end of the Kickstarter campaign. This quick turnaround time is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering a high-quality product to its backers.

The design process of the DriftDesk was not without its challenges. The product was designed to be lightweight yet durable, extendable, stable, and compact. Achieving this balance required numerous iterations and the use of aluminum for its strength-to-weight ratio, recyclability, and resilience. The use of aluminum in the design not only ensures the product’s durability but also its environmental friendliness.

The DriftDesk is a game-changer in the realm of remote work. Its portability, ergonomic design, health benefits, and the company’s appreciation for its backers make it a standout product. With its production readiness and the use of aluminum in its design, the DriftDesk is set to redefine the way remote workers operate.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the portable laptop stand and standing desk, jump over to the official DriftDesk crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals