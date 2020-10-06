NOTADESK mobile standing desk allows you to work almost anywhere

If you are searching for a standing desk, a new mobile standing desk has been launched by a Kickstarter in the form of the NOTADESK, created by a small team based in Belgium. The NOTADESK has been specifically designed to enable you to move your desk to where it is needed most providing an easy way to work almost anywhere in relative comfort.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $127 or £. If the NOTADESK Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the NOTADESK project watch the promotional video below. “Your body is designed to move Your laptop is designed to move Why not your desk? Laptop/tablet stand, outdoor desk, lap desk, podium stand and laptop table all-in-one.”

“We already tested the products on the Belgian market. As we already sold our first batch of Notadesks, we are sure we have gone through most delays and quality problems. For this Kickstarter campaign, we revised every detail. This Kickstarter campaign allows us to implement the learnings we got based on our first batch. We’ve made the laptop stand more stable by allowing you to fix the wing in both directions by adding a stopper. The logo on the wing is more subtle. “

The unique design of the NOTADESK allows you to move almost anywhere in your home and even outside in your garden. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official NOTADESK crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

