ERGOPLAX sit and standing desk hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a more ergonomic workstation desk you may be interested in the ERGOPLAX sit understanding launched via Kickstarter this month. Offering 15 smart features in one design the standing desk features one touch controls, cable trays, silent movement, head phone stand, companion app control and more. Pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $299 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the ERGOPLAX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the ERGOPLAX sit stand desk project view the promotional video below.

“Ergoplax is the smart sit-and-stand desk created with one goal in mind – to provide an ultimate hassle-free clean desktop with an impressive auxiliary system to deliver the best work and entertainment experience you’ll ever have in your life. Ergoplax’s 3-stage height adjustable desk frame can be lowered to 60cm for your kids to play and learn, and leveled all the way up to 125cm. That means it can be used by 8-9-year-old kids from 1.36m tall (4’5”) to adults with height up to 2m (6’6”). This range is 15cm wider than the 2-stage sit-and-stand desks on the market and can truly accommodate any activity for the young ones or the adults in the household.”

“Our table-tops are designed with an ergonomic curve at the from edge of the desk, so you can sit closer to the desk and completely lay your arms and elbows on there. This helps you feel fully supported throughout the day and reduces tiredness and stress on your shoulders, neck and back. “

“While other generic brand desks can only support up to 70kg (155lbs), Ergoplax can support up to 120kg (265lbs) of weight. And it can still maintain a high adjustment speed of 2.9cm/s with heavy loads. You can freely add any other gadgets to further enhance your home office setup, without having to worry about its weight capacity.”

Source : Kickstarter

