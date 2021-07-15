Firefox SmartBlock 2.0 advanced Facebook tracker blocking now available

This week Mozilla has introduced new advanced Facebook tracker blocking technology in its latest Firefox web browser. With release 90 the development team have introduced version 2.0 of SmartBlock a mechanism built into the Firefox Private Browsing and Strict Mode providing robust privacy protection while you serve the web. SmartBlock 2.0 allows you to use third-party Facebook login buttons to sign in to websites, while providing strong defenses against cross-site tracking.

SmartBlock 2.0 provides this new capability on numerous websites. On all websites where you haven’t signed in, Firefox continues to block scripts from Facebook that would be able to track you. Removing the need for you to choose between being protected from tracking or using Facebook to sign in.

“Now, SmartBlock 2.0 in Firefox 90 eliminates this login problem. Initially, Facebook scripts are all blocked, just as before, ensuring your privacy is preserved. But when you click on the “Continue with Facebook” button to sign in, SmartBlock reacts by quickly unblocking the Facebook login script just in time for the sign-in to proceed smoothly. When this script gets loaded, you can see that unblocking indicated in the list of blocked tracking content:”

“Logging into websites is, of course, a critical piece of functionality. For example: many people value the convenience of being able to use Facebook to sign up for, and log into, a website. However, Firefox Private Browsing blocks Facebook scripts by default: that’s because our partner Disconnect includes Facebook domains on their list of known trackers. Historically, when Facebook scripts were blocked, those logins would no longer work.”

For more information on the new advanced Facebook tracker blocking technology visit the official Mozilla website by following the link below.

Source : Mozilla

