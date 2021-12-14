CHAKRAM height adjustable sitting and standing desk

If you are in the market for a new desk and are considering an electric height adjustable standing desk you may be interested in the CHAKRAM currently available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $300,000 thanks to over 580 backers with still 11 days remaining on its campaign. The sit stand desk is fully customizable and can be controlled wirelessly if required enabling you to set your desk to your perfect working height whether standing or sitting.

CHAKRAM sitting and standing desk

Features of the standing desk include a biometric locking draw, ergonomic design, popup power station and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £226 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing Chakram, the electric height adjustable desk that can fit any of your current and future needs. It’s powerful, innovative, beautifully designed, and easy to use. Whether you like standing from time to time to get your brain juices flowing or need your desk to be the perfect height for the best gaming performance, Chakram is there for you. It’s fully customizable, so you can pick and choose exactly what you want and how you want it. This sleek new innovative design is perfect for everything you do.”

If the CHAKRAM crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the CHAKRAM standing desk project view the promotional video below.

“As humans, we were not made to sit around all day, but most of us spend the majority of our work life attached to our office desks. A recent study in the American Journal of Public Health has stated that sitting more than 8 hours a day can increase the risk of chronic diseases by 10% to 20%. A height adjustable standing desk is a great way to help you build a healthier lifestyle. The new innovative control dial is a quick and easy way to get your desk at just the right height for you. With multiple programmable settings (10), you can adjust the desk to fit any activity with a turn of the dial.”

“The control dial is also wireless and pairs only with the desk it comes with. You can now place it anywhere on the desk – left or right, it’ll never get in your way or stand out like a sore thumb. The squared 3-staged leg frame design ensures optimal stability at any height. The two T-style legs each contain a high performance motor that allows it to go from a minimum height of 25.5” (65cm) to a maximum height of 51.5” (131cm). At full extension, the desk is suitable for someone who is 6’7” (201cm) tall. The Chakram is fast too. Moving at 1.25inch/s (3.2cm/s), it can go from top to bottom in ~20 seconds, which means your work will never be interrupted again. It moves into every position smoothly with simple adjustments of the easy to use control dial.”

