Memdock G2 Portable 7-in-1 Programmable Shortcut Keyboard and Hub

If you are searching for a quick way to access the most used applications or shortcuts on your desktop in an easy and affordable way you might be interested in Memdock G2, a sophisticated 7-in-1 hub. Offering a unique blend of customizable keyboard functionality and advanced connectivity options, designed to enhance productivity for professionals, creatives, and multitaskers. This compact device integrates efficiency and versatility, making it a valuable tool for managing complex workflows or simplifying everyday tasks. With features such as programmable keys, high-speed data transfer, and robust power delivery, the Memdock G2 provides a comprehensive solution for modern users aiming to optimize their workspace.

At first glance, the Memdock G2 might look like just another tech gadget, but it’s so much more than that. This compact 7-in-1 hub is packed with features that don’t just meet your needs—they anticipate them. With customizable keys, lightning-fast data transfer, 4K display support, and even 100W charging, it’s designed to streamline your workflow and keep your devices running smoothly. But what really sets it apart is its ability to adapt to you. Whether you’re a multitasking pro, a creative powerhouse, or someone who just wants a little more ease in their day-to-day tech life, the Memdock G2 offers a smarter, more intuitive way to work and play.

Memdock G2

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $104 or £88 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Memdock G2 combines a 7-in-1 multifunctional hub with customizable keyboard functionality, featuring six programmable keys and a tactile volume knob for enhanced productivity and workflow automation.

It offers high-speed data transfer with USB 3.1 ports (up to 10 Gbps) and includes SD and TF card slots, making it ideal for tasks like transferring large files or accessing external storage devices.

The hub supports 4K display output at 60Hz, enabling dual-display setups for multitasking, creative workflows, and presentations, and is compatible with laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles.

With 100W fast charging, the Memdock G2 efficiently powers multiple devices, ensuring minimal downtime and uninterrupted productivity for professionals and multitaskers.

Its compact, portable, and plug-and-play design makes it a convenient tool for both work and leisure, offering seamless integration across professional, creative, and entertainment scenarios.

7-in-1 Shortcut Keypad

A standout feature of the Memdock G2 is its customizable keyboard functionality, which distinguishes it from conventional hubs. The device includes six programmable keys and a tactile volume adjustment knob, allowing users to tailor its operation to their specific requirements. These keys can be configured for a variety of tasks, ranging from basic commands like copy and paste to executing intricate macros that automate repetitive processes.

For example, a single key can be programmed to open multiple applications or perform complex editing tasks in one step. The built-in driver mode simplifies customization through an intuitive desktop interface, making sure a seamless user experience. This functionality is particularly beneficial for professionals in fields such as graphic design, video editing, and software development, where time-saving tools are critical for maintaining productivity.

In addition to its keyboard capabilities, the Memdock G2 functions as a multifunctional hub, offering a wide range of connectivity options to accommodate diverse needs. Equipped with USB 3.1 ports, it supports data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, allowing users to move large files quickly and efficiently. This feature is ideal for tasks such as transferring high-resolution video files or managing extensive datasets. The hub also includes SD and TF card slots, providing fast and reliable access to external storage devices. Whether uploading images as a photographer or handling project files as a content creator, the Memdock G2 ensures smooth and uninterrupted performance.

7-in-1 Hub with Programmable Keys

If the Memdock G2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the Memdock G2 7-in-1 portable desktop shortcut keypad and hub project browse the promotional video below.

The device’s 4K display output further enhances its appeal. Supporting resolutions of up to 4K at 60Hz, it allows users to extend or mirror their screens for a dual-display setup. This capability is particularly advantageous for multitasking, creative workflows, and presentations. For instance, users can edit content on one screen while referencing source material on another, significantly improving efficiency. The Memdock G2 is compatible with a variety of devices, including laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles such as the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, making it a versatile addition to any tech setup.

Power delivery is another area where the Memdock G2 excels. With 100W fast charging, it efficiently powers laptops, smartphones, and other devices, reducing downtime and keeping workspaces organized. This feature is especially useful for professionals who rely on multiple devices throughout the day. Whether working remotely, attending meetings, or traveling, the Memdock G2 ensures devices remain charged and ready to perform, minimizing interruptions and enhancing productivity.

Ease of use is a central aspect of the Memdock G2’s design. Unlike traditional docking stations that often require complex installation, this hub features a plug-and-play setup that works immediately upon connection. Its compact and portable design adds to its convenience, making it an excellent choice for users who need a reliable solution on the go. Measuring just a few inches, it easily fits into a bag without adding bulk, making sure it can be taken anywhere. This portability, combined with its robust feature set, makes the Memdock G2 a practical tool for both professional and personal use.

Keypad Shortcut Keyboard

The Memdock G2’s ability to streamline workflows through customization is one of its most compelling attributes. By integrating programmable keys with advanced connectivity, it bridges the gap between hardware and software, allowing users to work more efficiently. For example, the customizable keys can be used to control media playback, adjust system settings, or launch specific applications with a single press. The volume adjustment knob adds another layer of convenience, allowing precise control with a simple twist. These features not only save time but also reduce the cognitive load associated with repetitive tasks, fostering a more intuitive and efficient work environment.

The device’s versatility extends beyond professional applications. Its compatibility with gaming consoles and multimedia devices makes it equally valuable for entertainment purposes. For instance, users can connect a Nintendo Switch to a 4K display, charge controllers, or transfer game data—all through a single device. This multifunctionality ensures the Memdock G2 remains relevant across various scenarios, from office work to gaming and creative projects.

The Memdock G2 combines advanced features with user-friendly operation, offering a powerful and versatile solution for modern users. Its customizable keyboard functionality, high-speed connectivity, and robust power delivery make it an indispensable tool for enhancing productivity and simplifying workflows. Whether optimizing a professional workspace or seeking an all-in-one solution for personal use, the Memdock G2 delivers exceptional performance in a compact, portable design. By integrating efficiency and convenience, it sets a high standard for multifunctional hubs, demonstrating how technology can adapt to meet the evolving demands of today’s users.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 7-in-1 desktop shortcut keypad and hub, jump over to the official Memdock G2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals