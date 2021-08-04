MONKII 2 portable home gym for travelling and outdoor training

The Pocket MONKII 2 home gym offers a compact resistance exercise system to stay fit wherever you may be, providing an effective scalable workout for the home, travel and outdoor exercise. “POCKET MONKII 2 is a complete bodyweight training system. You can get as good of a workout as the gym, but now you can do it anywhere” say its designers.

Building on the design of the original the second-generation outdoor and home gym is now easy-to-use, stronger and more comfortable and comes supplied in an all-new Adventure Case featuring a wide mouth opening, expandable design and three layer construction.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MONKII 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the MONKII 2 pocket home gym project watch the promotional video below.

“If you liked the original, then you’ll be obsessed over POCKET MONKII 2. PM2 is more efficient, easier to use, insanely durable, even stronger, more comfortable and loaded with ridiculously high-quality touchpoints and new features that you won’t believe you lived without. The best part: it’s more portable than ever and it still only weighs a pound.”

“So you want to be wild? Awesome, we’ve got the training side of things dialed for you – all you have to do is show up. We’ve included over 100 days of training with PM2. You’ll start out easy with the 21-Day Habit and things will get more challenging from there. Remember, the monkii APP will show you exactly what to do.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the pocket home gym, jump over to the official MONKII 2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals