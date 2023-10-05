Picopresso portable coffee brewer and espresso maker stand

The development team at Wacaco widely renowned for its range of small compact coffee makers has recently unveiled a new addition to its range in the form of the Picopresso Stand. Specifically designed for the Picopresso espresso maker which is now available to purchase priced at approximately £130 the stand offers a unique “touch of elegance to your brewing set up” and is now available to purchase.

The Picopresso compact, pro-oriented portable espresso machine as transforming the way coffee enthusiasts brew their favorite beverage, wherever they may be. The Picopresso, coupled with its new specially designed stand, offers a unique and efficient brewing experience adding extra functionality and performance to the compact design.

The Picopresso machine itself is a marvel of compact design and powerful performance. Despite its small size, the Picopresso can outperform many larger machines. It features a naked portafilter and a standard 52mm 18 grams stainless steel filter basket. However, the Picopresso is not for the faint-hearted or the novice brewer. Users must manually dial in the correct grind size, tamp, and perfect pulling technique to brew espresso. This means that users must master the art of manual espresso making to achieve cafe-quality espresso.

Picopresso portable espresso maker

In terms of portability, the Picopresso machine and its stand excel. The compact design of the machine and the easy disassembly of the stand make this brewing system ideal for travel or for those with limited counter space. Despite its small size, the Picopresso does not compromise on performance, making it a popular choice among coffee enthusiasts.

Picopresso Stand

The Picopresso Stand, designed for both functionality and aesthetics, is a testament to the thoughtfulness that has gone into the creation of this brewing system. The stand is made up of four easily dismountable parts that assemble into a sturdy platform for brewing. This design not only ensures stability during the brewing process but also makes it easy to assemble and disassemble for convenient use and storage. The stand’s design blends seamlessly with any environment, making it a stylish addition to your coffee brewing setup.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Wacaco coffee makers :

One of the standout features of the Picopresso Stand is the adjustable built-in mirror. This mirror allows users to monitor the bottom of the coffee basket during extraction, providing a unique perspective on the brewing process. However, it’s important to note that the stand is only compatible with the Picopresso espresso machine, limiting its versatility.

The brewing process with the Picopresso machine is a hands-on experience that rewards patience and precision. The Picopresso produces creamy shots with dense flavors and stunning aromas, a testament to the machine’s performance. However, achieving this level of quality requires a deep understanding of the brewing process and a willingness to experiment with different techniques. The Picopresso Stand and the Picopresso portable espresso machine offer a unique brewing experience. The stand’s design and functionality, coupled with the machine’s performance and portability, make this brewing system a worthy addition to any coffee lover’s collection.

Source : Wacaco



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals