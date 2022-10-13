Wacaco Minipresso NS2 portable espresso machine launches

Today Wacaco has launched its new Minipresso NS2 the smallest portable espresso machine created by the company and design to exclusively with all types of Nespresso Original capsules and compatibles. Although not affiliated with Nespresso the compact lightweight espresso machine provides a great way for you to enjoy your favourite coffee whenever you might be. The fully integrated water tank simplifies the preparation steps, and the added drip tray helps keep mess to a minimum.

“With the Minipresso NS2, we took care of every aspect of the espresso brewing to make your coffee moment an unforgettable and fun experience!”

“The Minipresso NS2 is a step forward towards a greener future. It is entirely hand-powered and doesn’t require electricity or batteries to operate. The NS2 is partially constructed of wheat- composed polymers and is compatible with pods that can be fully recycled.”

“Enhance your every day with Minipresso NS2, our new best capsule espresso machine combining elegance and convenience in a surprisingly refined and extremely compact design. Compatible with Nespresso Original coffee pods, it provides easy preparation, powerful extraction, and quick clean-up. With Minipresso NS2, enjoy your favorite coffee perfectly prepared wherever you go.”

Portable espresso machine

“For even more user convenience, Wacaco is simultaneously releasing a Minipresso NS2 travel case with a crossbody strap. Made of durable EVA material covered with a soft felt fabric, it is specially designed to protect the Minipresso NS2 from daily bumps and scratches. It also includes a rigid capsule box to carry eight coffee pods. A silicone coaster and a microfiber towel are also included with the case, making it the perfect Minipresso NS2 companion.”

Source : Wacaco



