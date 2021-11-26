LionCooler Pro versatile Porter cooler chills and freezes for 12 hours on a full charge

LionCooler Pro is a new portable cooler that can be both battery and solar powered allowing you to keep Food & Drink school or frozen wherever you may be. Perfect for off grid adventures the LionCooler Pro can be recharged in under 6 hours and keeps working while it recharges allowing your food and drinks to remain frozen or chilled. On battery power the portable cooler can function for up to 12 hours before flat and the battery can be removed and used as a stand-alone power bank charging your USB devices if needed.The portable cooler can be charged using solar panels, a DC charger or a mains connection dividing AC 100v-240v.

LionCooler Pro portable cooler

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $508 or £382 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“For nearly a decade, LiONCooler has been known for its battery-powered solar fridge freezers and our dedication to providing off-grid and portable power solutions to consumers. We’re so excited and proud to introduce the LiONCooler Pro, the newest technology in the portable, fridge, freezer, cooler market – designed with more versatility with a battery that also functions as an external power bank so you can power on-the-go.”

If the LionCooler Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the LionCooler Pro portable cooler project play the promotional video below.

“Everyone knows that when the ice melts, there’s condensation, water drips everywhere and food gets soggy. Those are the old days, the LiONCooler Pro needs no ice. The integrated compressor allows the cooler to function as a refrigerator or freezer except in a portable and cordless design. The LiONCooler Pro has all of the advantages of your home’s refrigerator but it’s designed to be completely portable, battery-operated and cordless so you can take it with you in your car, RV, boat, camping, fishing, tailgating and you want to enjoy cold food and drinks.”

“When you’re on the road or the outdoors, you want a reliable, portable, cooler. The LiONCooler Pro features a powerful temperature control system that can maintain a steady temperature even in the most extreme environments engineered with a DC compressor and a long-lasting Lithium-ion battery, giving you up to 12 hours of uninterrupted chilling. The LiONCooler Pro lets you quickly recharge its removable battery in 3 convenient ways: using the AC wall outlet of your home or hotel room, a DC 12v socket from your vehicle and using solar power panels.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable cooler, jump over to the official LionCooler Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals