UGREEN 300W 48000mAh portable charger and power bank $199

UGREEN, has unveiled its latest product in the form of a new 300W 48000mAh Portable Charger. This state-of-the-art power bank is set to transform the way people stay charged and connected in an increasingly mobile world. Designed with the needs of adventurers, travelers, and busy professionals in mind, this high-capacity portable charger offers unparalleled reliability and convenience for those who require a dependable backup power source.

The UGREEN 300W 48000mAh Portable Charger features an impressive array of features that make it stand out from the competition. With a maximum total output of 300W and PD3.1 140W bidirectional charging, this device ensures swift and efficient power delivery to a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and gaming consoles. Whether you’re on a long flight, camping in the wilderness, or simply need to keep your devices charged during a busy workday, this portable charger has you covered.

Unmatched Capacity and Speed

One of the most impressive aspects of the UGREEN portable charger is its massive 48,000mAh capacity. This translates to up to 10 days of power on a single charge, making it the perfect companion for extended trips or power-intensive tasks. To put this into perspective, the device can charge an iPhone 15 Pro up to 10.8 times and a MacBook Air M2 15 up to 1.1 times before needing to be recharged itself. This unmatched capacity ensures that users can stay connected and productive without worrying about running out of power.

In addition to its impressive capacity, the UGREEN portable charger also excels in terms of charging speed. With a 140W self-charging capability, the device can be fully recharged in just 1.5 hours. This is a catalyst for those with busy schedules who don’t have the luxury of waiting around for their power bank to recharge. Simply plug it in, and in less than two hours, you’ll have a fully charged portable charger ready to keep your devices powered up for days on end.

Portable Power station

When it comes to portable power solutions, safety and longevity are of utmost importance. UGREEN has gone above and beyond to ensure that their 300W 48000mAh Portable Charger meets the highest standards in both of these areas. The device uses automotive-grade, high energy-density Lifepo4 batteries, which offer several advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Lifepo4 batteries are known for their superior energy storage capabilities, allowing for higher capacity in a more compact form factor. They also boast enhanced safety features, such as improved thermal stability and resistance to overcharging and short-circuiting. This means that users can charge their devices with peace of mind, knowing that their portable charger is designed with safety as a top priority.

In terms of longevity, the UGREEN portable charger is built to last. Even after an impressive 3,000 battery cycles, the device’s capacity remains above 80%. This is a testament to the quality of the components used and the advanced battery management system employed by UGREEN. By investing in this portable charger, users can be confident that they are getting a product that will continue to perform at a high level for years to come.

Versatility and Convenience

The UGREEN 300W 48000mAh Portable Charger is designed with versatility and convenience in mind. With a total of five charging ports, including USB-C and USB-A options, users can charge multiple devices simultaneously. This is particularly useful for families or groups of friends traveling together, as everyone can keep their devices charged without the need for multiple power banks.

In addition to its charging capabilities, the UGREEN portable charger also features a built-in LED light with three modes: high light, low light, and SOS mode. This added functionality makes it a valuable tool in emergency situations or when you need a reliable light source in low-light conditions.

The device’s compact and durable design also contributes to its overall convenience. Measuring just 8.3 x 5.3 x 1.6 inches and weighing 3.3 pounds, it is easy to pack in a backpack, suitcase, or purse. The rugged exterior ensures that the portable charger can withstand the rigors of travel and outdoor use, making it the perfect companion for any adventure.

Pricing and Availability

The UGREEN 300W 48000mAh Portable Charger is currently available for purchase on Amazon at a competitive price of $199.99. While this may seem like a significant investment, the device’s unmatched capacity, fast charging speeds, and long-lasting durability make it a worthwhile purchase for anyone who relies on their mobile devices for work, travel, or entertainment.

The package includes a 240W USB-C to USB-C cable, a user manual, and a warranty card, providing everything you need to get started with your new portable charger. It is worth noting that a wall charger is not included, so users will need to use their own PD charger or purchase one separately.

UGREEN also offers dedicated customer service to assist with any questions or concerns that may arise during the use of their products. This commitment to customer satisfaction ensures that users can purchase the 300W 48000mAh Portable Charger with confidence, knowing that they have a reliable support system in place should they need it.



