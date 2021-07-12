Unlimited Power modular power bank charger hits Kickstarter

The development team at Unlimited Power have created a new modular power bank that allows you to quickly swap out battery modules depending on your needs. Each battery module weighs just 110 g and features PD 3.0 and QC 3.0 fast charging. The modular power bank system is available in a range of color’s including green, blue and red and its creators say that the fast charge function is compatible with all fast charging devices.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Unlimited Power Batteries campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Unlimited Power Batteries modular power bank project watch the promotional video below.

“The modular power bank is composed of a single charging module + a dual charging module + three batteries, and each battery has 5000mAh capacity. Besides, the dual charging module can be also connected to the power supply as a fixed charging. Whenever you need a power bank with full battery, you can take it from the double battery module so that unlimited power supply can be realized.”

“The power bank is equipped with indication light of standard charge, fast charge, self charge, and battery. In addition, the batteries exchangeable power bank can charge 4 devices simultaneously with 2 type-C port (PD3.0) and two USB-A port（QC3.0).”

“The power bank uses nylon insulation material and built-in NTC thermistor, independent circuit protection module to prevent short circuits, and has a good heat dissipation. Also, the charging modules are connected to the batteries tightly through neodymium magnets.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the modular battery charger , jump over to the official Unlimited Power Batteries crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

