The MagDisk MagSafe power bank, SSD storage, and USB-C hub is a versatile device compatible with a variety of platforms, including iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows, Camera, and iPad, and brings a host of innovative features that enhance the user experience.

One of the standout features of the MagDisk is its compatibility with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s ProRes 4K video recording capabilities. This feature allows users to record at 60 frames per second, a feat only achievable when using an external storage device. The MagDisk not only provides this storage capacity but does so in a compact, portable form factor. Early bird pricing are now available for the artful project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates).

MagSafe power bank

In addition to its storage capabilities, the MagDisk also boasts a 48MP camera. This high-resolution camera, along with the superior video capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, allows users to capture stunning images and videos with exceptional clarity and detail.

SSD Storage

But the MagDisk is more than just a storage device and camera. It also functions as a wireless power bank with a 2400mAh capacity. The device is Qi2 compatible, which means it offers faster and more efficient charging speeds than the conventional Qi standard for wireless charging. This feature, combined with its cable-free design, makes the MagDisk a convenient and efficient power solution for users on the go.

The MagDisk is crafted from a resilient aluminum alloy, which not only provides durability but also offers protection against corrosion and UV damage. This sturdy construction ensures that the device can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its sleek, stylish appearance.

Assuming that the MagDisk funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the MagDisk MagSafe power bank, SSD and hub project play the promotional video below.

USB-C hub

Another notable feature of the MagDisk is its compatibility with Apple Find My. This feature allows users to track their files and captures, adding an extra layer of security and convenience. The device can be paired with the native Find My app on the iPhone and can send out an encrypted Bluetooth signal to pinpoint its location.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come equipped with advanced video color encoding systems known as Apple Log and ACES (Academy Color Encoding System). These features facilitate the exchange of high-quality motion picture images. The iPhone 15 Pro is the first smartphone to support ACES, a global color standard used in major movie productions. Apple Log, on the other hand, is a logarithmic curve integrated into the devices, enabling the capture of a broader dynamic range on the sensor for a more naturally balanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture.

Finally, the MagDisk Pro also features a Dynamic Thermal Guard for superior heat dissipation. This feature automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures, ensuring the device’s longevity and performance.

The MagDisk MagSafe power bank, SSD storage, and USB-C hub offers a robust suite of features that enhance the capabilities of advanced smartphones like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Whether it’s recording ProRes 4K video, charging wirelessly, or tracking files with Apple Find My, the MagDisk is a versatile and innovative accessory that elevates the smartphone experience.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the MagSafe power bank, SSD and hub, jump over to the official MagDisk crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



