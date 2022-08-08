With increasing world temperatures making headlines every day the engineers at Buddie have created a new portable air-conditioner and atomizer aptly named the ChillZ Pro. Designed to help you enjoy fast cooling technology down to -14°F. Equipped with a turbine inspired fan the ChillZ Pro air-conditioner has launched via Kickstarter this month and already has over 430 backers with still 31 days remaining. Equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery the air-conditioner also has an integrated Bluetooth speaker and camping light.

Portable air-conditioner

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Electric fan can only keep you cool before it gets too hot that the wind turns into heatwave. Using the flash evaporation effect, ChillZ Pro has the option to spray fine mist in front of its turbine, so the water vapor evaporates underway and lowers the temperature further! ChillZ Pro delivers wind by a duct turbine, precisely engineered to deliver more wind by speeding up the airflow. As a result, not only is ChillZ Pro better at direct cooling, but it will also drop the room temperature.”

If the ChillZ Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the ChillZ Pro portable air-conditioner and atomizer project view the promotional video below.

“The mist is delivered by a miniature ultrasonic device that turns the water into the smallest possible vapors. The vapors are small enough to largely evaporate when they are still in the air, preventing wetting the floor. It also uses less water so the full tank can last as long as the battery. Our lowest speed is already quite powerful, but the medium speed delivers around 50% more wind and the full power almost doubles that of the lowest! You can even use it as a small shop fan.”

“Combining power of the turbine and mist, ChillZ Pro is able to drop over 10 degrees within minutes. ChillZ Pro cools objects directly in front of it very quickly. We have tested it against a metal plate with a thermosensor connected to it, and we were able to record a 14 degree Fahrenheit drop in just 10 minutes. This is significantly faster than even traditional fans doubling its diameter. You can also add some ice cubes into the water tank for rapid cooling. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable air-conditioner and atomizer, jump over to the official ChillZ Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

