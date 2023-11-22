Porsche upgrades Zuffenhausen plant for electric 718 Cayman & Boxster

Porsche will produce electric versions of its 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster in the future and the carmaker is spending €250 million upgrading its Zuffenhausen plant for future electric 718 vehicles.

60 years of the Porsche 911 and 75 years of Porsche sports cars: the double anniversary marks a special year for Porsche. The reconstruction measures and extensions to sports car production at our main plant are an important milestone for the Zuffenhausen site,” says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG. “The conversion measures will enable increased efficiency, the highest quality standards, and mixed production of combustion-engine and electric sports cars. This will see us start a new chapter in sports car production in terms of the smart factory

Numerous sports car production systems will be upgraded over the course of the construction measures. This reflects developments in the production process. As is the case for production of the Taycan, the two-door cars are now also produced using the latest automated guided vehicles. The intention is to increase capacity and flexibility in the Porsche production process. Production has also been expanded to include additional quality test benches for vehicle assembly, additional logistics areas and a new high-bay rack. Assembly of the electric powertrain for what will be the electric Macan is also being integrated into the existing engine plant.

You can find out more details about Porsche and its upgrades to the Zuffenhausen plant over at the company’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the electric version of the Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster.

