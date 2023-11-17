Porsche Turbo models to get new look

Porsche has announced that it is planning to give its Turbo models a new look to further differentiate these models from other cars in their lineup. This will start with the new Porsche Panamera which is going to be made official on the 24th of November.

“In 1974, we presented the first turbocharged 911. Since then, the Turbo has become a synonym for our high-performance top models and is now more or less a brand of its own. We now want to make the Turbo even more visible, and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS,” explains Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “This is why we’ve developed a distinctive Turbo aesthetic. From now on, the Turbo versions will exhibit a consistent appearance across all model series – one that is elegant, high-quality and very special.”

The new Turbonite metallic tone is exclusively reserved for the Turbo models. Like all of our paints, this one was very carefully composed by the Porsche Colour & Trim experts. Gold elements create an elegant, metallising effect, with the top layer in a contrasting satin finish. The lettering on the rear and the Daylight Opening (DLO), as well as the borders of the side windows, will be given a Turbonite finish in the Turbo models in future. Depending on the model series, further details such as the inlays in the front aprons, the spokes, or the aeroblades in the light alloy wheels could feature Turbonite paintwork.

You can find out more details about what Porsche has planned for its new Turbo models over at the Porsche website at the link below, as soon as we get some more details on what they have planned, we will let you know.

Source Porsche



