Porsche To integrate Google Maps, Assistant and more into their cars

Porsche has announced a new partnership with Google and the carmaker will integrate a range of Google services into their vehicles. This will include Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store with a range of different apps.

Picture this: you’re behind the wheel, and Google Maps charts your course, Google Assistant is your co-pilot, and a treasure trove of apps from the Google Play Store is at your fingertips. And fret not, Porsche aficionados—the classic Porsche Communication Management (PCM) interface you know and love is sticking around, with the added perk of constant online updates to keep it as fresh as your vehicle’s polished paintwork.

“Our customers fulfil a dream with our vehicles. In addition to timeless design and exceptional performance, they also want a seamless digital experience. This blended ecosystem results from the integration of platforms and apps that customers know from their end devices,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “We have an open approach and are developing innovations with leading technology partners.”

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Google and Porsche over at the Porsche website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what other apps are available from the Google Play Store.

Source Porsche



