Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets new Guinness World Record

Porsche has announced that its Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has set a new Guinness World Record. The electric vehicle set a World Record for the greatest altitude change for an electric car.

The Porsche Taycan has achieved a new milestone recognized by the Guinness World Records, following an intense 2,783-kilometer expedition from China’s lowest geographical point to one of the globe’s loftiest national roadways.

The journey took 10 days, commencing at Ayding Lake, which is situated at an elevation of negative 218.845 meters, and culminating in the successful ascent to Hongtu Daban, with an elevation of 5,355.134 meters above sea level.

The record-breaking altitude change of 5,573.979 m brought with it dramatic changes in temperature, air pressure, geological conditions and other surprises from the natural world. Thanks to their terrific adaptability, the two Taycan 4 Cross Turismo sports cars that set out on the journey were able to meet each challenge head-on. From surface temperatures of 70°C to frozen, icy roads; from busy cities to a 5,000-metre-high no-man’s land; this unforgettable trip provided the team with one unique experience after another.

You can find out more details about the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and the new Guinness World FRecord that it set over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



