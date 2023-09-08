Giant Porsche 911 sculpture unveiled at IAA Mobility

Porsche is celebrating 60 years of the Porsche 911 and they have unveiled a giant 911 sculpture at IAA Mobility 2023, as we can see from the photos this large 911 is part of the Porsche exhibition stand at the event.

The finishing straight of the IAA Mobility: The world’s biggest mobility trade fair runs until 10 September. At the Open Space in the centre of Munich, Porsche is celebrating ‘60 Years of the 911’ with an unusual sculpture.

As a background for selfies or simply an imposing model on an XXL scale, the huge silhouette of the 911 that spans the exhibition space on Wittelsbacherplatz has been a crowd favourite during the first days of the IAA Mobility. The reusable roof construction is an homage to the sports car icon. Exactly 60 years ago the 911 celebrated its premiere at the IAA.

“The 911 is famous worldwide for its unique silhouette. This sculpture is first and foremost a symbol representing the many stories and experiences of enthusiasts, fans and customers that have shaped the iconic image of the 911 worldwide,” says Ragnar Schulte, Head of Experiential Marketing at Porsche.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 sculpture over at Porsche at the link below, the IAA Mobility 2023 event continues until this Sunday the 10th of September.

Source Porsche



