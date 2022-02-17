Porsche Macan T SUV gets official

Porsche has added a new model to its Macan SUV range with the launch of the Porsche Macan T. This is the first of the Porsche SUV models to get the ‘T’ designation, which has previously been reserved for the 911 and 718 Cayman and Boxster models.

The new Porsche Macan T is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

The letter T has represented a unique form of dynamic driving at Porsche since the 1960s. It stands for ‘Touring’ and identifies models that offer an especially authentic driving experience thanks to precise tuning, exclusive equipment and efficient engines. True to the spirit of the Porsche 911 T from 1968, the new Macan T features an incredibly dynamic set-up and a lightweight, two-litre turbo engine, combined with an athletic design and a range of standard equipment that is ideal for a sporty driving style. This concept positions the Macan T between the Macan and the Macan S.

The car comes with a top speed of 232 km/h or 144 mph and it has a 0 to 100 km/h or 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.2 seconds. It is designed to be lighter than the standard model and it comes with a tuned chassis that has been lowered by 15mm and it comes with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management ) as standard.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Macan T over at Porsche at the link below, the car will retail for £53,970.

Source Porsche

