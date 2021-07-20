New Porsche Macan shown off on video

Earlier the new Porsche Macan SUV was made official and now Porsche have released a promo video for the car.

There are three models in the range, the Macan which comes with 261 horsepower, the Macan S with 375 horsepower and the Macan GTS which has 434 horsepower.

The new Macan models also offer a wide suspension bandwidth, balancing maximum suspension comfort and dynamic sports car performance. The chassis has been optimised further: the Macan now responds with even more sensitivity and more directly to the driving situation and road conditions, giving the driver even better feedback via the steering wheel. For this purpose, elements such as the damper characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been re-adapted specifically for this model. It actively and continuously regulates the damping force for each individual wheel. PASM is available as an option for the Macan and is standard for the S and GTS models.

The Macan GTS now sets itself apart from the other derivatives even more than before with the now-standard sport air suspension, which lowers the body by 10 millimetres. The dynamic benefits of the new GTS are above all due to the fact that the air suspension is 10 per cent more rigid on the front axle and 15 per cent firmer on the rear axle compared with its predecessor. The optional GTS Sport package further increases the dynamic potential of the car, with 21-inch GT design wheels with performance tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Sport Chrono package.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Porsche Macan over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals