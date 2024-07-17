Porsche Macan 4S EV Launched, Comes With 448 PS

The automotive world has been eagerly anticipating the launch of the Porsche Macan 4S EV, and it has finally arrived, setting a new standard in the electric SUV market. This impressive vehicle slots in between the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo, offering a perfect balance of performance, efficiency, and advanced technology. The Macan 4S EV is equipped with the innovative electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) system, which optimizes driving dynamics by efficiently distributing power between the front and rear axles, surpassing the capabilities of traditional all-wheel-drive systems.

Unparalleled Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, the Macan 4S EV features a powerful rear-axle motor and a robust 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. This combination delivers an impressive system output of 330 kW (448 PS) and can achieve a short power overboost of up to 380 kW (516 PS). When equipped with Launch Control, the Macan 4S EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.1 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 240 km/h. Despite its remarkable performance, the vehicle also excels in efficiency, with a combined WLTP range of up to 606 km. This makes the Macan 4S EV a practical choice for both city driving and long-distance travel, catering to the needs of a wide range of drivers.

Pricing and Availability of the Macan 4S EV

The highly anticipated Porsche Macan 4S EV is now available for purchase. The pricing of the vehicle varies depending on the specific configuration and optional packages selected by the customer. For those who desire enhanced off-road capabilities, Porsche offers a new off-road design package, which is available in two striking colors: Vesuvius Grey and the car’s exterior color. Additionally, Porsche has introduced a new exterior color, Slate Grey Neo, which is now available for all Macan models, providing customers with even more options to personalize their vehicles.

Impressive Specifications of the Macan 4S EV

The Porsche Macan 4S EV is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and performance. With a power output of 330 kW (448 PS) and the ability to overboost up to 380 kW (516 PS), the vehicle delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The Macan 4S EV generates an impressive 820 Nm of torque with Launch Control, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is an impressive 240 km/h, while its 100 kWh high-voltage battery provides a range of up to 606 km (WLTP). The Macan 4S EV also features a charging capacity of up to 270 kW (DC), ensuring quick and convenient charging. Other notable features include Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), and rear-axle steering, all of which contribute to the vehicle’s exceptional handling and performance.

Exploring Porsche’s Innovations

Beyond the impressive performance and specifications of the Macan 4S EV, Porsche has also introduced a new display and control system in the Macan models. The Porsche Driver Experience seamlessly combines digital and analog elements, featuring a 12.6-inch curved display, a 10.9-inch passenger display, and a head-up display with augmented reality technology. This advanced system offers an emotionally welcoming animation and customizable themes, enhancing the overall driving experience and providing drivers with a truly immersive and personalized interface. The integration of these innovative technologies demonstrates Porsche’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

