Porsche expands its Track Precision app

Porsche has announced that it is expanding its Track Precision app, the app was previously only available when you were on the track.

The app has now been expanded to the road, so you can use it in a new Free Drive mode when you are on the road.

Due to its close communication with the vehicle, the PTPA automatically detects such events. Dynamic driving manoeuvres as indicated by high braking pressure, strong accelerations or higher G-forces tell the app that a memorable moment is taking place. The driver also has the opportunity to manually mark notable moments to capture them on video. The PTPA combines the recorded videos with media on the smartphone if desired. For example, it can incorporate photos and video clips taken during a break in driving to document the trip in all its facets. Since Free Drive mode is not aimed at optimising personal track performance, the PTPA’s far-reaching analysis capabilities are reserved for the race track.

Brand ambassador and test driver Jörg Bergmeister has tested what such documentation can look like. The Leverkusen native brings back breathtaking footage and a clear conclusion from his trip to Berchtesgaden: “On the race track, it’s all about lap times and direct competition. Here on the Rossfeld Panoramastrasse, I can just enjoy the drive without any pressure at all. With the new Free Drive function, spectacular moments are automatically recorded. Later on, I can simply pull up the documented drives in the app and revisit those moments.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Track Precision app over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

