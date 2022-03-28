Porsche 911 GT3 paint to sample timelapse (Video)

Porsche has released a video showing a Porsche 911 GT3 paint to sample being made. The video features a 911 GT3 being built and then painted in an exclusive paint to sample color.

The color in the video is Gold Bronze Mettalic and the end result is a stunning and unique Porsche 911 GT3, if you are a Porsche fan, you will enjoy this video.

With dozens of individual options to choose from, the range of possible combinations means seeing a pair of identical 911s is particularly rare. Color choice plays a large role in the customization. To meet increasing demand and improve ease of access for customers, the popular Paint to Sample program offered through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur was updated in late 2021 to expand its capacity. The significant long-term investment from Porsche highlights the marque’s commitment to building anyone’s dream car. Including standard offerings on each model line, more than 160 pre-approved paint options are now available in the current catalog.

Prior to its 117-stage assembly, the 911 chassis has spent more than a day going through preparation in the body and paint shop. One of the challenges of painting vehicles and developing paint finishes is working with the material mix of the underlying components. A vehicle body already consists of several different steel and aluminum materials and can also include carbon fiber or polypropylene. Paint batches must suit all exterior features equally and produce the same color.

You can find out more details about this paint to sample Porsche 911 GT3 over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals