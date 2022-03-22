Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe shown off on video

Yesterday we saw the new Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe and now Porsche has released a video of this unique Porsche 996.

The Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe was created by Porsche Classic and the Porsche Club of America, only one car has been created.

“We wanted to take a different route – to base this unique project on a car less obvious – a modern classic – that would appeal to a slightly different group of enthusiasts,” said Tom Gorsuch, President of the Porsche Club of America (PCA). “The fact that the finished Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe looks so cohesive, with the changes appearing so natural, is what’s really incredible about this challenging project.”

Based on a 1998 911 Carrera, the chassis, brakes and engine in this sports car are both taken from the 996.2 911 GT3, the first such model homologated for sale in the U.S. Accordingly, the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six generates 381 horsepower. The donor car, which PCA Executive Director Vu Nguyen found in a state of neglect in Colombia, Virginia, traveled to the Porsche Classic workshop near the main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen where it was originally built. There, it went through a complete restoration including total disassembly, and strengthening of the body-in-white using both original and newly developed parts.

