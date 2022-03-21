Porsche reveals incredible 911 Classic Club Coupe

Porsche has revealed a one of one restoration project called the 911 Classic Club Coupe. The vehicle was restored in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America. On its dash, it wears a plaque reading “No 001/001.” One of the most eye-catching features of the car is the sculpted body kit featuring side skirts and an iconic duckbill rear spoiler.

The car also features a double-bubble roof, custom 18-inch forged aluminum Fuchs wheels, and beautiful custom paint. The car looks very much like a 997 911 Sport Classic. The restored car is based on a 1998 911 Carrera.

Despite being based on that car, it uses the chassis, brakes, and engine from the 996.2 911 GT3. That particular model was the first GT3 homologated for sale in the US. The engine is a 3.6-liter flat-six making 381 horsepower. The car is painted in Sport Grey Metallic with stripes in light Sport Grey Metallic with accent lines in Club Blue. The interior was also completely redone and looks retro and modern at the same time.

