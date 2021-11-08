Porsche creates exclusive 911 GT3 based on the 956 that won at Le Mans in 1985

Porsche has created an exclusive 911 GT3 based on the Porsche 956 that won Le Man in 1985, the car was created for one of their customers with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur as part of the new Sonderwunsch programme.

This exclusive Porsche 911 GT3 comes with a unique paint job and unique styling, there have been some updates to the rear wing and more.

“In the Eighties, I had the chance to drive the wonderful Porsche 956, an iconic car in terms of performance and beauty,” says Paolo Barilla, ex-racing driver and Deputy Chairman of the Italian food company. “The interpretation of some elements in a modern GT3 makes that memory exciting and vital – for me and for people who are close to me.”

As Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation and Classic at Porsche AG explains, “the cooperation with Paolo Barilla was a very special project for Porsche too. Because not only is the handcrafted 911 GT3 itself highly individual, but its design process is also unique.”

One of the special features of this 911 GT3 is its striking exterior paintwork in Summer Yellow, white and black. It reinterprets the striped design of the historic racing car. The front apron and the trim rings on the headlights are also painted in Summer Yellow. The design of the centre-lock wheels is inspired by the rims of the Porsche 956. When used in racing, these had White aeroblades. The 911 GT3 rims are also white at the front, while the rear axle is painted in a modern gold colour.

