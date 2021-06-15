Porsche 911 GT3 hits the track (Video)

Porsche has released a new video of their 911 GT3 in action, in the video below we get to see the car on a race track and get to listen to the awesome sound of the 4.0 litre naturally aspirated six cylinder engine.

The 911 GT3 comes with an impressive 502 horsepower (510 PS), the car has a 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 198 miles per hour.

Pricing for the 911 GT3 start at 127,820 including taxes and it is available with a choice of a 6 speed manual transmission or the 7 speed PDK automatic transmission.

You can find out more information about the 911 GT3 over at the Porsche website, the car looks and sounds awesome from the video.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals