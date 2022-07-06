Porsche at Le Mans Classic

Porsche has announced its return to the Le Mans Classic after a four-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Porsche showed off a number of vehicles at the Le Mans Classic, including the new 911 Sport classic and the original 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

Postponed by COVID-19, the bi-annual Le Mans Classic returned after a four-year hiatus, and the sense of anticipation was palpable among the 200,000 spectators who had travelled from across Europe and beyond to the Circuit de La Sarthe in north-west France.

Porsche, once again, was a pivotal part of this 10th staging of the popular historic motorsport event, with the 50th anniversary of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 the perfect excuse to send five generations of track-focussed RS models from the Porsche Museum to form a central display for the brand.

Also making star turns at the Porsche Experience Centre, situated at the heart of the action at Maison Blanche, was the new 911 Sport Classic, the second project created as part of Porsche’s Heritage Design programme. With its 3.7-litre flat-six delivering 550 PS (911 Sport Classic: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 12.6 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 285 g/km, Fuel consumption* combined (NEDC) 12.8 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (NEDC) 292 g/km) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission, the limited-edition Sport Classic, which itself wears a ducktail rear spoiler in homage to the original Carrera RS 2.7, is the most powerful manual 911 currently on sale.

You can find out more details about all of the cars that Porsche was showing off at this year’s Le Mans Classic over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

