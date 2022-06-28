Porsche 911 Sport Classic at Goodwood Hill Climb (Video)

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic was made official back in April and now Porsche at been showing the car off at this year’s Goodwood Festival of speed.

The 911 Sport Classic takes on the Goodwood Hill Climb in the video below, this is one of the coolest-looking 911s to launch.

As with the first 997-generation 911 Sport Classic launched in 2009, the designers were inspired by the Fashion Grey paintwork of the early Porsche 356 when choosing the exclusive paint finish for the new limited-edition model. “The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature Sport Grey Metallic paintwork,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “Grey is never boring, quite often a statement and always cool.” As an alternative to the exclusive Sport Grey Metallic finish, the new 911 Sport Classic is also available in solid Black, Agategreymetallic, Gentian Blue Metallic or Paint to Sample.3 Twin stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler in light Sports Grey emphasise the car’s sporty design.

The powertrain concept is equally unique: the 3.7-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine (911 Sport Classic: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 12.6 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 285 g/km, Fuel consumption* combined (NEDC) 12.8 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (NEDC) 292 g/km) transmits its 405 kW (550 PS) to the road via the rear wheels only. In combination with the seven-speed manual gearbox, the new 911 Sport Classic is the most powerful manual 911 available today.

You can find out more details about the 911 Sport Classic over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

