Porsche 911 Sport Classic? in action (Video)

Earlier we heard about the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic​ and now Porsche has released a promo video for the car.

In the video below we tet to have a look at the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic, the car looks amazing from the photos and the video.

As with the first 997-generation 911 Sport Classic launched in 2009, the designers were inspired by the Fashion Grey paintwork of the early Porsche 356 when choosing the exclusive paint finish for the new limited-edition model. “The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature Sport Grey Metallic paintwork,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “Grey is never boring, quite often a statement and always cool.” As an alternative to the exclusive Sport Grey Metallic finish, the new 911 Sport Classic is also available in solid Black, Agate Grey Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic or Paint to Sample.3 Twin stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler in light Sports Grey emphasise the car’s sporty design.

The powertrain concept is equally unique: the 3.7-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine (911 Sport Classic: fuel consumption combined (WLTP) 12.6 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 285 g/km, fuel consumption combined (NEDC) 12.8 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (NEDC) 292 g/km) transmits its 405 kW (550 PS) to the road via the rear wheels only. In combination with the seven-speed manual gearbox, the new 911 Sport Classic is the most powerful manual 911 available today.

You can find out more details about the new 911 Sport Classic over at Porsche at the link below, Porsche will make just 1250 units of this 911 and each one will cost £209,540 in the UK.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals