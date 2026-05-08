Why Porsche is Bringing Back the Legendary 1980 Apple Livery

Porsche to Revive Iconic Apple Computer Livery at Laguna Seca

Porsche Penske Motorsport is set to captivate motorsport fans at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s fourth round on May 3, 2026, at Laguna Seca. The team will unveil two Porsche 963 cars adorned with a revived Apple Computer-inspired livery, a design that first gained fame on the Porsche 935 K3 in 1980. This tribute is a dual celebration: marking Porsche Motorsport’s 75th anniversary and anticipating Apple’s 50th anniversary later this year. The collaboration underscores the shared values of innovation, creativity, and excellence that define both brands, making this event a significant moment in motorsport history.

A Tribute to Motorsport History

The Apple Computer livery is widely regarded as one of the most iconic designs in racing history. Its vibrant rainbow color scheme, originally displayed on the Porsche 935 K3, became a symbol of boldness and forward-thinking in the 1980s. By reintroducing this design, Porsche not only pays homage to its rich racing heritage but also celebrates its enduring relationship with Apple. For motorsport enthusiasts, this livery is more than just a design; it’s a powerful connection between past and present, blending nostalgia with innovation. This revival serves as a reminder of how design and technology can transcend time, leaving a lasting impact on the racing world.

The Porsche-Apple Connection

The partnership between Porsche and Apple began in 1980 when the Apple logo first appeared on a Porsche race car. Over the decades, this collaboration has evolved, reflecting the shared commitment of both brands to pushing boundaries in technology and design. The Porsche 963, a state-of-the-art hybrid prototype developed under LMDh regulations, is a testament to this shared vision. This car combines advanced engineering with sustainable technology, showcasing how innovation can drive performance. As a fan, you’ll witness how this partnership continues to redefine the intersection of automotive engineering, sustainability, and motorsport, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Laguna Seca: A Legendary Venue

Laguna Seca, located in Monterey County, California, is one of the most revered circuits in the world of motorsport. Known for its challenging layout and iconic “Corkscrew” turn, the track provides the perfect backdrop for Porsche’s tribute to its racing legacy. The fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will feature two Porsche 963 cars competing in the highly competitive GTP category. These cars will be piloted by an elite lineup of drivers, including Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Julien Andlauer, and Felipe Nasr, making for a thrilling spectacle for fans.

This venue holds special significance for Porsche, as it was the site of their dominant one-two finish in 2022. For spectators, the race offers a unique opportunity to experience top-tier racing technology in action, with Porsche aiming to replicate its past success. The combination of innovative hybrid prototypes and the challenging Laguna Seca circuit promises an unforgettable event for motorsport enthusiasts.

Symbolism and Legacy at Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca is more than just a racetrack; it’s a venue rich in symbolism for both Porsche and Apple. Situated near Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, the track represents the geographical and ideological closeness of the two brands. It’s also home to the Porsche Rennsport Reunion, a premier gathering for Porsche enthusiasts worldwide. This race is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of engineering excellence, design innovation, and community spirit. For fans, attending this event is an opportunity to immerse themselves in the legacy of two iconic brands that have shaped their respective industries.

Perfecting Hybrid Performance

In preparation for the race, Porsche conducted an intensive two-day test at Laguna Seca to optimize the performance of its hybrid prototypes. The Porsche 963 represents the pinnacle of hybrid technology in motorsport, designed to meet the stringent LMDh regulations. These tests provided critical data, allowing engineers to fine-tune the car’s aerodynamics, powertrain, and energy recovery systems. This meticulous approach reflects Porsche’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and precision engineering. For fans, it’s a chance to appreciate the immense effort and expertise that go into creating a machine capable of competing at the highest level of endurance racing.

A Celebration of Legacy and Innovation

The upcoming race at Laguna Seca is more than a sporting event; it’s a celebration of history, innovation, and collaboration. By reviving the Apple Computer livery, Porsche Penske Motorsport honors its legacy while embracing the future of motorsport. This event is a rare opportunity to witness the convergence of iconic design, innovative technology, and high-performance racing at one of the sport’s most historic venues.

Whether you’re drawn by the nostalgia of the livery, the thrill of the competition, or the engineering marvels on display, this race encapsulates the essence of motorsport. It’s a moment where tradition meets innovation, offering fans an unforgettable experience that celebrates the enduring spirit of Porsche and Apple.

Source: Porsche



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