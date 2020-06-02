Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition unveiled

Porsche recently launched their new 911 Targa and now they are launching a special edition version of the car, the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition. This special edition versions comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition will be limited to just 992 cars and you can see more details about the car in the video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Historical exterior and interior design elements have been reinterpreted and combined with the latest technology in a special limited edition from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The new model is available to order now and will be in dealerships from autumn 2020. Only 992 examples will be built, matching the internal model series code. Along with the introduction of the special edition, selected interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design has also created a high-quality chronograph, to be built in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to purchasers of the new limited edition model.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals