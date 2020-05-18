2020 Porsche 911 Targa gets official

Porsche have added a new model to their 911 range with the launch of the new 2020 Porsche 911 Targa. The car will be available in 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4s models.

The new Porsche 911 Targa is powered by a six cylinder, three litre boxer engine, the Targa 4 comes with 385 PS (380 horsepower) and the 911 Targa 4S comes with 450 PS (443 horsepower).

The 911 Targa 4 comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.2 seconds and the Targa 4S has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.6 seconds.

Both vehicles comes with Porsche’s eight speed PDK dual clutch automatic transmission, the 4S is also available with the new Porsche 7 speed manual transmission.

The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system and, just like the legendary original Targa model from 1965, it features a characteristic wide roll hoop, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window. The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in just 19 seconds.

You can find out more information about the new 2020 Porsche 911 Targa over at Porsche at the link below. Porsche are now taking orders on the car and the 911 Targa 4 will cost £98,710 and the Targa 4S is £109.725.

