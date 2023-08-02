Porsche 911 S/T shown off on video

Porsche is celebrating 60 years of the Porsche 911 with the launch of the new Porsche 911 S/T and now Porsche has released a promo video for the car and it features a range of 911 models from the last 60 years.

The new 911 S/T comes with a 4.0-liter boxer engine that produces 518 horsepower or 525 PS and it is a combination of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package and the 911 GT3 RS which should make for an impressive car.

To mark the special anniversary of the iconic 911 sports car, the engineers in Weissach have designed a highly purist sports car dedicated to sheer driving enjoyment: the 911 S/T. The exclusive anniversary model unites the strengths of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package and the 911 GT3 RS and delivers a unique combination of agility and driving dynamics. It combines the naturally aspirated, 386 kW (525 PS, 911 GT3 RS: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 13.4 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 305 g/km) 4.0-litre boxer engine from the 911 GT3 RS with a short-ratio manual transmission. This is complemented by a resolutely lightweight construction and a running-gear setup optimised for agility and drivability. The 911 S/T weighs just 1,380 kilograms (DIN kerb weight, incl. all fluids), making it the lightest model of the 992 generation. The optional Heritage Design Package draws inspiration from the racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 S/T over at Porsche at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals