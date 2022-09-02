Porsche 911 GT3 RS special edition unveiled

Porsche has unveiled a new special edition of its Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the car has been created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and it will be only available in the US.

This new version of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and the car will be available in limited quantities.

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS made its first in-person appearance today at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, only two days after its digital world premiere. The show car – customized by the GT Model Line and Style Porsche – is a tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Additionally, as announced by Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA), the car will serve as inspiration for a limited-availability Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offering exclusive to U.S. customers: a Tribute to Carrera RS Package.

“America is the second home of the 911 and a special tribute exclusive to the U.S. is the perfect way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7,” said Gruner. “So many of us idolized the original 1972 car. We want to create a special experience that combines exclusive options on the new GT3 RS with a one-of-a-kind list of accompanying items. Together, it will be an exciting and individual tribute to the RS lineage. This is a live project in its early stages, and is being created by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts as a joint effort between our colleagues in Zuffenhausen, Flacht and our team in America. The ideas and concepts are really exciting and we’re having a lot of fun developing it – all of us are looking forward to sharing more details with you soon.”

