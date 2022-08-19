Porsche 911 GT3 RS hits the track (Video)

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS was made official this week, the car is designed for the track, although it is also road legal.

We previously got to see a video of the car and now we have another one of the car in action on the track, it looks seriously impressive.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS comes with 517 horsepower but weighs just 1,450 kg, the car has an impressive 0 to 62 time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 184 miles per hour.

The 4.0-litre high-revving naturally aspirated engine has been further optimised compared with the 911 GT3. The increase in power to 386 kW (525 PS) is achieved primarily via new camshafts with modified cam profiles. The single-throttle intake system and the rigid valve drive are derived from motorsport. The seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) has a shorter overall gear ratio than the 911 GT3. Air intakes on the underbody ensure that the transmission can withstand even extreme loads during frequent use on track. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear.

Aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes with six pistons each and brake discs with a diameter of 408 mm are used on the front axle. Compared with the 911 GT3, the piston diameters have been increased from 30 to 32 mm. In addition, the thickness of the discs has been increased from 34 to 36 mm. The rear axle continues to be fitted with 380-mm brake discs and four-piston fixed-calliper brakes.

You can find out more details about the new 911 GT3 RS over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

