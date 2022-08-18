Porsche 911 GT3 RS is official

Porsche has unveiled their latest 911, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the car comes with some serious performance, it has 517 horsepower but weighs just 1,450 kg.

This means that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a 0 to 62 time of just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 184 miles per hour. This car is obcviously designed more for the track than the road.

The road-legal high-performance sports car takes full advantage of technology and concepts from motorsport (911 GT3 RS: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 13.4 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 305 g/km, Fuel consumption* combined (NEDC) 12.7 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (NEDC) 289 g/km). Even beyond the high-revving naturally aspirated engine with racing DNA and intelligent lightweight construction, it is, above all, the cooling and aerodynamic systems of the 911 GT3 RS that connect it most directly with its motorsport brother, the 911 GT3 R.

The basis for a significant performance boost is the concept of a central radiator – an idea that was first used in the Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR and subsequently in the 911 GT3 R. Instead of the three-radiator layout seen in previous cars, the new 911 GT3 RS relies on a large, angled centre radiator in the car’s nose, positioned where the luggage compartment is located on other 911 models. This has made it possible to use the space freed up on the sides to integrate active aerodynamic elements.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS over at Porsche at the link below, pricing in Europe starts at €229,517.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals