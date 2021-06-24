Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new Nurburgring lap record (Video)

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the world’s most impressive production cars, it has previously held records at the Nurburgring and now it has set a new lap record.

The 911 GTS 2 RS fitted with the new Manthey Performance Kit, has set a new time of 6:43.300 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The new record was achieved on the 14th of June 2021 and the car was driven by Lars Kern and the vehicle has 700 PS which is 690 horsepower, we can see the record being set in the videos below.

The plan was to beat the existing 6:48.047 road-car record. Kern achieved this with flying colours at the wheel of the 911 GT2 RS, beating the previous time by 4.747 seconds on road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, at an average speed of 185.87 km/h.

The Manthey Performance Kit from Porsche Tequipment consists of chassis, aerodynamic and brake components specially developed for the 911 GT2 RS. It also includes the Weissach Package’s light magnesium alloy wheels. “The individual components of the Performance Kit are precisely matched to one another. They only become fully effective when they are all installed together.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 GT2 RS over at the Porsche website at the link below, it looks seriously impressive from the video.

Source Porsche

