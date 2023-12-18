Porsche 911 Dakar hits the ice and snow (Video)

Porsche has released a new video of the Porsche 911 Dakar in action on the ice and snow, the car is driven by racing driver Jukka Honkavuori and he takes on skier Aksel Lund Svindal on the snow.

The 911 Dakar was unveiled back in November, the car is designed to be a more off-road capable version of the 911 and it comes with a range of features and upgrades that make it ideal for off-road. Let’s see how it performs in the ice and snow in this new video.

The Porsche Ice Experience in Finland is nothing if not true to its name. A bitterly cold wind lashes the landscape in this Arctic setting, yet two professional sportsmen are set to face off on a snow-covered ski run. One of them sits behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 Dakar; the other stands on skis. This is racing driver Jukka Honkavuori versus Porsche brand ambassador and skiing legend Aksel Lund Svindal. Both men know all about pushing themselves to the limit in the severest of conditions.

That said, Honkavuori has a home-court advantage, because the Finn is a head instructor for the Porsche Ice Experience and driving on snow and ice is second nature to him. He also races in the Mobil 1 Supercup, among other events, and is a Porsche Track Experience instructor.

For his part, Svindal is no stranger to unusual challenges – the Norwegian former ski racer and two-time Olympic gold-medallist recently traversed the Moroccan desert with his high-performance skis and sports car for 9:11 Magazine, for example.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 Dakar over at Porsche at the link below, it certainly looks very impressive on snow and ice from the video.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals