Porsche 911 Dakar unveiled

Porsche recently teased their latest 911, the Porsche 911 Dakar and now the car has been made official and just 2,500 units of the car will be made.

The new 911 Dakar is powered by a three-litre six-clynder Biturbo engine that produces 480 PS, it will come with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds.

The exclusive model, limited to 2,500 units, not only shows that there are hardly any limits to the concept of the Porsche 911. It also evokes the first overall victory by Porsche in the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally, which was simultaneously the birth of all-wheel drive in the Porsche 911. This is why the new 911 Dakar is also offered with an optional Rallye Design Package, reminiscent of that iconic winning car.

The first striking detail of the Porsche 911 Dakar is its ground clearance, which is 50 millimetres higher than that of a 911 Carrera with sports suspension. And the standard lift system can raise the front and rear ends an additional 30 millimetres. Its ground clearance and ramp angle rival those of conventional SUVs. The lift system is not only used to slowly cross obstacles, but is an integral part of the retuned chassis. The ‘high level’ setting is available for ambitious off-road adventures at speeds of up to 170 km/h. Above that speed, the car automatically lowers back down to its normal level.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 Dakar over at the Porsche website at the link below.

