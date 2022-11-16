The Porsche 996 generation 911 is 25 years old

The Porsche 996 generation of the Porsche 911 is now 25 years old, the car was first launched at the IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt in 1997.

The Porsche 996 was one of the cars you either loved or hated, mainly because Porsche swapped their round headlight for a ‘fried egg’ design. The second generation 966 got some updated headlights and a few other upgrades.

The car is now seen as a modern classic and has become more popular over the last few years with the prices of some models increasing.

Fans were amazed when they first laid eyes on it at the IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt in 1997. It was a car that broke with multiple conventions. With the exception of the heavily modified iconic 911 design and the rear-engined drive concept, everything was new. It used water cooling instead of air cooling and a ground-breaking parts-sharing concept with the 986-generation Boxster meant that up to the B-pillars, the interiors of the 996 and the Boxster were identical. What remained unchanged was the boxer principle of the six-cylinder engine. What was new was the willingness of the engineers and designers to turn much else on its head.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 996 generation over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals