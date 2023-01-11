Porsche 911 Dakar gets some new wraps

The Porsche 911 Dakar was unveiled back in November and now Porsche has revealed some new design options for the car in terms of wraps.

The 911 Dakar now comes with a choice of three exclusive wraps that are based on designs for the 1970 Dakar.

The rally history of the Porsche 911 well away from paved roads began before the first victory in the Paris-Dakar Rally in 1984. Early forays in the East African Safari Rally in the 1970s remain a strong memory. While the styling of the optional Rallye Design Package for the 911 Dakar draws heavily on the winning car of 1984, Porsche offers three exclusive wraps for the 911 Dakar that reprise the look of the 1971, 1974, and 1978 entrants in the East African Safari Rally.

This event took participants more than 5,000 km through savanna, desert scrubland and the highlands of Kenya and is regarded as one of the toughest rallies of all. Porsche undertook the challenge for the first time with a works team in 1971. Outwardly, the modified 911 S models were only identifiable by the simple black decals on the bonnet, the front wings and the doors.

The Rallye 1971 decal set for the 911 Dakar revisits this design and adds the competition number 19, which belonged to the most successful 911 in this rally – a car that came fifth in 1971, driven by Polish drivers Sobiesław Zasada and Marian Bień. The decal set is available for €4,165.

You can find out more information about the Porsche 911 Dakar over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche





