Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets Manthey Kit

Porsche has announced that they are now offering the Manthey Kit for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which is designed to improve the car’s performance on the track.

The kit brings a range of improvements to the 71§8 GT4 RS including improved downforce in the track, adjustable coil overs, and a range of extras that make the car more than 6 seconds faster on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The new kit was developed in Meuspath especially for track days and in close collaboration between engineers at Porsche Motorsport and the Nordschleife specialists at Manthey. The road-legal components can be fitted aftermarket and will be sold by Porsche Centres worldwide.

The Manthey Kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is recognisable by the comprehensive changes to the additional functional aero parts. At the front of the car, flaps and new air curtains with a wheel arch Gurney flap and a new carbon underbody with diffusers improve the downforce on the front end. The 85-millimetre wider rear wing features a new wing blade and larger endplates, which together increase the downforce on the rear axle. It has four-stage adjustability. To be able to withstand the higher aerodynamic forces, the bodywork of the rear engine cover is reinforced with a carbon-weave finish.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the Manthey Kit over at the Porsche website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the kit will cost.

Source Porsche



