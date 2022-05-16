Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance unveiled

There are rumors that there will be an electric version of the next-generation Porsche Cayman, now Porsche has unveiled the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is a test vehicle and it used the chassis from the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

The car comes with an electric motor and a battery and it produces a massive 735 KW which is around 1,000 PS, this translates to about 986 horsepower.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance serves as a test vehicle. Like the Mission R, the all-wheel-drive racer uses the chassis of the proven 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport model. The entire electric motor and battery technology also comes from the IAA conceptual study, which in qualification mode translates to a maximum output of 735 kW (1,000 PS) and more. In simulated racing, a steady 450 kW (612 PS) is available for 30 minutes, i.e. the duration of a Carrera Cup race. In terms of lap times and top speed, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is on par with the performance of the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup.

“With the Mission R, we’ve shown how Porsche envisages sustainable customer motor racing in the future. The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance now demonstrates that this vision works impressively on the racetrack,” states Matthias Scholz, GT racing vehicle project manager. “We’re very excited about the response because a one-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our existing customer racing programme.”

